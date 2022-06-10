PHOENIX - Keith Conroy has previously given presentations on the Titanic and UFO investigations, and will return to the Schroeppel Historical Society with his latest program, “The Sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Conroy will present photos of the Fitzgerald and the Arthur Anderson, the iron ship that accompanied her until she disappeared in a storm, as well as ship to ship radio transmissions between the two and the Coast Guard.
No program about this incident would be complete without the haunting ballad by Gordon Lightfoot.
The program will be held at the Schroeppel Historical Society in Phoenix at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Admission and refreshments are free. Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Schroeppel Historical Society is located at 486 Main St. by the only stop light in Phoenix. The building sits at the point where Routes 57 and 264 meet.
