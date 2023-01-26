TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, has been nominated as “Best Science Museum” in USA Today’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. People are encouraged to support the Wild Center by voting online through Feb. 13.
Chosen by a panel of travel experts, the list of 20 nominees showcases science and natural history museums across the country. Among the list are some of the largest science museums in the country, including the Field Museum in Chicago, American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
“It’s an honor to be in the running for a 10Best award alongside other science museums that we admire,” said the Wild Center’s Marketing Director Nick Gunn. “We’ve received overwhelming support thus far and we hope it continues. We encourage everyone to vote early, vote often, and help us recognize the Adirondacks on a national level.”
To vote for the Wild Center, visit wildcenter.org/vote and cast a ballot once per day until polls close at noon Feb. 13. Winners will be announced on Feb. 24.
For more information about the 10Best Awards and to see the full list of winners across multiple categories, visit www.10best.com.
