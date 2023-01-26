Wild Center up for ‘Best Science Museum’

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake was nominated by travel experts for the honor of “Best Science Museum” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’Choice Awards. Wild Center

TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, has been nominated as “Best Science Museum” in USA Today’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. People are encouraged to support the Wild Center by voting online through Feb. 13.

Chosen by a panel of travel experts, the list of 20 nominees showcases science and natural history museums across the country. Among the list are some of the largest science museums in the country, including the Field Museum in Chicago, American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

