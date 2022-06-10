Then and now:
The Ryan Building at 154 Stone St. in Watertown housed the Ryan Plumbing & Heating Co. through 1955 when the company’s property was liquidated by Ryan Realty, headed by S. Jean Reynolds, daughter of the late Tom Reynolds. At the time of earlier photo, the building was about 50 years old.
Today, the 100-year-old, three-story brick building is the home of the Sci-Tech Center.
