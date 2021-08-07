Three generations of the Jefferson County Jewett family helped secure and preserve America’s independence and freedom.
The grandfather, Capt. Ezekiel Jewett, had a nearly 30-year gap between engagements in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. The son, Capt. Thomas Jefferson Jewett, appears to have lied about his age to participate in the Civil War — by claiming to be younger than his actual age by 11 years.
The grandson, Sgt. Eugene Jewett, enlisted in the New York Infantry’s 94th Regiment, organized at Sackets Harbor, and participated in such renowned battles as Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg in the Civil War.
Born in Rindge, N.H., in 1762, Ezekiel was only 12 years old when he marched to the alarm at Lexington that marked the start of the Revolutionary War on April 19, 1775. A New Hampshire militia payroll record five years later, as the war continued in July 1780, lists the then 17-year-old with the rank of lieutenant.
The war ended in 1783, and Ezekiel around 1800 with at least two of his brothers moved west, becoming some of the earliest settlers of what was to become Watertown.
As Ezekiel, his family and siblings began carving out a life in the Watertown area, America and Great Britain again went to war. When the War of 1812 began on June 18, Ezekiel was 49 years old and some 30 years removed from his Revolutionary War days.
Few specifics can be found about his participation in the War of 1812. The genealogical website Familysearch.org includes Ezekiel in a “Record of Men Enlisted in the U.S. Army” with an “event date” of May 12, 1812. “The Jewett Family of America” year book also cites his participation by noting it was “a war in which he would be made a captain.”
At the same time, Ezekiel’s property holdings were apparently some of the most desirable in and around what would become the city of Watertown.
According to the Jewett family’s 1963 year book: “The extraordinary prices to which cotton fabrics had arisen, led to the formation of the Black River Cotton and Works Manufacturing Company, which was formed Dec. 28, 1813, with a capital of $100,000, in 1,000 shares.”
“This company purchased, for $25, the right of way for a road from the Public Square to the present site of Factory Village,” the account continues, “and of Ezekiel Jewett, for $10,000, a tract of 400 acres, with the adjacent water power; and here, during the summer of 1814, they erected a dam, and stone building (still standing) for a cotton factory, which was stocked with machinery, mostly made in Hudson, and commenced spinning in November.”
The “Jewett Family of America” history cited a newspaper article in noting: “Ezekiel must have left the Watertown area, perhaps to join his country’s forces in the War of 1812, because he returned to Sanford’s Corners, now called Calcium, from Whitestown, Oneida County, N.Y., and on May 13, 1819, bought a tract of 1,200 acres for $15,700 from Roswell and Lois Woodruff.”
According to the family history and other sources, prior to being called Sanford, Sanford’s Corners and finally Calcium, the community was variously called Jewett’s Corners, Jewett’s Schoolhouse (now gone), and just plain Captain Jewett’s. “The old Captain apparently was quite a figure in the community,” states the Jewett family year book.
“Before time ran out for Capt. Ezekiel on June 1, 1836, he had lived through a lot,” the history concludes. “He was 14 when the Declaration of Independence was signed. He was 19 when Cornwallis surrendered. He was 50 when the War of 1812 began, a war in which he would be made a Captain.”
While details about Thomas’s life are scarcer, it is known he followed his father’s footsteps into military service, and like his father was named an officer at an early age.
He was appointed the rank of lieutenant in the New York State Militia’s 108th Regiment of Infantry in August 1829, at age 22, and was promoted to captain in August 1831, at age 24. The militia was the precursor to today’s National Guard.
According to Jefferson.nygenweb.net, one of Thomas’s sons, Charles, “stayed with his parents until he was about 26 years, owing to the fact that his father was a captain in the state militia and was away from home for long periods. In his absence, Charles had to take over the farm duties.”
“Thomas was an organizer of companies and raiser of troops which led to special mention,” the website continues, citing as a source the Biographical Album of Lancaster, Neb., where Charles later emigrated to. “He (Thomas) raised and drilled the first company of infantry in Jefferson County, N.Y. which later was attached to the 35th NY Regiment. Ill health forced his retirement from the military.”
Thus, it’s not surprising that when the Civil War broke out, Thomas sought to volunteer despite being 54 at the time. According to a 1986 article in the Watertown Daily Times titled “Looking Backwards – 125 Years Ago”: “Thomas Jefferson Jewett, LeRay, son of Captain Ezekiel Jewett, was so eager to volunteer to fight in the war that he left his plow in the field when he enlisted. He was rejected, though, because he was too old to fight.”
That rejection, presumably by the same 108th New York State Infantry Regiment he served as a younger man, wasn’t the end of Thomas’s Civil War story. The 10th Regiment, New York Heavy Artillery, was also organizing locally, and Thomas Jewett apparently learned a lesson from initially being rejected due to age.
He thus appears on the 10th Artillery’s Civil War roster as enlisting July 21, 1862 in Watertown, and mustering in as a private on Aug. 21, 1862, with Company A, Second Battalion, Black River Artillery (later Co. A, Tenth Artillery).
Mustering in as a private despite his prior militia rank of captain indicates Thomas may not have even provided his militia background upon enlisting. Doing so, he may have decided, would make it easier to discover that he was in fact 55 years old, and not the 44 years of age records show he claimed to be upon registering.
Thomas and the 10th Heavy Artillery Regiment left upstate New York for Washington, D.C. on Sept. 18, 1862, to provide defenses to the city. That’s where Thomas’s Civil War experience ended just a short time later. Records show that while Thomas mustered in with a three-year commitment, he was “discharged for disability, November 7, 1862, at Armory Hospital, Washington, D.C.,” less than three months after mustering in.
Eugene Jewett was one of eight children born to Thomas Jefferson and Caroline Jewett in Sanford (later Calcium), N.Y.
When the Civil War broke out, Eugene enlisted in Company A of the 94th Regiment, New York Infantry, at Sackets Harbor on Oct. 8, 1861, mustering in as a sergeant at age 18 on Dec. 9, 1861. The 94th Regiment left upstate New York for Washington, D.C. on March 18, 1862, and served in defense of Washington until May 1862, before moving to Fredericksburg, Va.
Thus, Eugene was gone from Washington for some four to five months before his father, Thomas, would have entered the city with the 10th Heavy Artillery Regiment in September or October 1862. By the time Thomas was discharged for disability in November, his son Eugene and the 94th Regiment had engaged in a litany of significant battles not far from the capital.
The 94th Regiment’s service between 1862 and Eugene’s discharge in August 1864 included an almost nonstop litany of battles throughout Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania. They included some of the most momentous battles of the war, including Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the subsequent pursuit of Robert E. Lee to Manassas Gap, Va., Cold Harbor, and the Siege of Petersburg, Va.
Had Eugene’s father, Thomas, not been discharged from the New York 10th Heavy Artillery Regiment for disability in 1862, father and son would have been engaged together in several of those battles.
Little more is known of Eugene’s life beyond the unfortunate irony that having survived the war, he died at age 26 on Dec. 14, 1869, just five years after his discharge.
What is known about Ezekiel, Thomas and Eugene Jewett, however, paints a vivid picture of three generations of Jefferson County patriots, whose sacrifices helped create and preserve the United States of America.
(Author Steve Bishop, of Pittsfield, Pa., is a grandson of the late Marian Jewett Bishop, a lifelong resident of Calcium who handed down her love of family and community history.)
