WATERTOWN — Jack A. Vaisey, a Norfolk native famous on TikTok for his paranormal investigations, will be signing autographs at the Faery and Earth Festival Saturday in Thompson Park.
Mr. Vaisey does investigations across the U.S. and Canada. He’ll be at the park in Watertown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I take people on livestreams and bring them along with me as I do the investigations,” he said.
Mr. Vaisey’s TikTok page, “slparanormal,” stands for St. Lawrence paranormal because he started his search for the supernatural in St. Lawrence County. His page now has more than 220,000 followers, and he travels across the country to haunted sites as his full-time job.
“I live in a tiny home conversion van,” he said, which allows him to travel for work. He shares it with his 7-year-old pit bull mix, “who now points when he senses something.”
Once a month, Mr. Vaisey travels outside of the north country for investigations, but does local ghost hunting and live chats every week on his page.
“That’s where we talk to our followers and tell stories,” he said.
The free Faery and Earth Festival, he said, has mystical vibes, including enchanting music, tarot card readings and crystals. Mr. Vaisey said he’s attending because he was invited by another paranormal group, Sole Connection of Paranormal Encounters, or SCOPE, based in Utica.
At the festival, Mr. Vaisey and SCOPE plan to do small paranormal readings, show off their equipment, sign autographs and share stories.
One of those stories might be of the time Mr. Vaisey claims to have caught a full-body apparition on camera at the former grist mill in Morley.
“It definitely shook the team I was part of at the time, and that was over 12 years ago,” he said.
Mr. Vaisey has been hunting ghosts for more than 14 years. His passion for it was seeded as a child, when he nearly drowned in the St. Lawrence River. After that, he said he experienced a lot of paranormal sightings, and he joined a supernatural investigation team at 16.
Now, he melds historical investigations with paranormal ones.
“Recently I started doing what I call ‘unearthing the paranormal,’ which is the header of my TikTok page, where I look at historical relics and see if spirits are connected to them,” Mr. Vaisey said.
He said he’s been doing metal detecting for 20 years, and paranormal detecting for 14, and thought the two could go hand in hand.
“A while ago I was doing a paranormal investigation and found an old coin. Using a KII meter (a device that measures electromagnetic fields), I found out there was a paranormal attachment to the coin, so I thought it would be cool to recover old items out of the ground and test them for paranormal presence,” he said.
Following the festival Saturday, Mr. Vaisey will be traveling to Mexico, Oswego County, on Sunday to check out the Starr Clark Tin Shop, which was an underground railroad hub.
On Sept. 17, he’s going to the Gettysburg Orphanage, which has been featured on the television show “Ghost Hunters.”
