Find it in Saturday’s Times and on NNY360.com:
A donation to the Jefferson County Historical Society has left its administrator and board stunned. The meat of the donation is a collection of about 3,000 envelopes from Civil War veterans and in some cases, their widows, seeking pensions or an increase to pensions earned during the war. They were written to a Watertown “pension attorney” who served as an intermediary linking Civil War veterans and the Commissioner of Pensions at the Department of Interior in Washington, D.C.
But as amazing as the collection is, how it was saved is also an amazing tale, which will also be explained.
“Once I opened an envelope or two just to kind of see what it was, I realized that for local historians and genealogists, this was a treasure trove. It was just priceless,” said society board member and Dexter historian John Stano, who went to the town of Watertown to pick up the collection.
Each envelope contains up to 12 documents. One was pulled out at random. It involves the case of Jacob Wilson of Brier Hill. He received a gunshot wound to the head in the Civil War and wrote at least three letters seeking an increase to his pension.
How the historical society came about the collection, and what it hopes to do with it, will be featured on Saturday in a story by Chris Brock and in photos by Zachary Canaperi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.