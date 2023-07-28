Massena officials thankful for museum storage grant

Town of Massena officials say they’re appreciative of a $5,000 grant received from the Northern New York Community Foundation to assist in the purchase of a storage building for museum artifacts at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Town of Massena officials say they’re appreciative of a $5,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation to assist in the purchase of a storage building for museum artifacts at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.

“This award will help us so much in getting the proper storage for our beloved archives,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.

