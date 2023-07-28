MASSENA — Town of Massena officials say they’re appreciative of a $5,000 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation to assist in the purchase of a storage building for museum artifacts at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
“This award will help us so much in getting the proper storage for our beloved archives,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
Artifacts are currently stored at the former Hallmark store at the St. Lawrence Centre mall under a rental agreement with the town. Moving items to the mall solved a storage issue at the museum. Items that had previously been stored at the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street had been stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
Museum board members have said the temporary mall location made it easier to move items because it’s one level. The space is 3,000 square feet with a new roof. It also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, which allows for displays to advertise the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which gives the town’s highway department crew access to move items into the space.
But, there have been concerns that, as the mall shifts its focus to warehouse storage, the town may be asked to remove its items. Linda McQuinn, the town’s grant writer, has been seeking grant funding for the storage building, which has an estimated cost of $57,000.
The Northern New York Community Foundation learned of the town’s dilemma in early May and obtained grant funding to assist with the purchase.
“We are pleased to help build upon the investments that continue to be made to enhance this important resource in the Massena area,” Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a statement. “The facility is a great reminder of the importance of the appreciation of the region’s history and heritage.”
Bellor said they were appreciative of the grant funding.
“We’re very, very happy the Northern New York Community Foundation was aware of our need for storage for the museum. So, they just notified me the other day that $5,000 from the Northern New York Community Foundation has been designated to support the purchase of a storage buildings for the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum,” she said.
“I know I am speaking for both the Massena Town Board and that of the museum in extending our gratitude,” Bellor said. “We certainly want to thank the Northern New York Community Foundation for thinking of us and awarding us that grant of $5,000, which has helped us substantially to store our archives safety and preserve our history.”
