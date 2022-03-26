MASSENA — The town has signed a one-year rental agreement with the St. Lawrence Centre mall for storage of museum items.
The current lease expires at the end of May, and the new lease runs from April 1, 2022, to April 1, 2023, at a rate of $500 per year.
Artifacts will be stored at the former Hallmark store, which museum board members said made it easier to move items because it’s one level. The store is 3,000 square feet with a new roof. It also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, which could allow for displays to advertise the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum in downtown Massena.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which would give Highway Department Manager Frank J. Diagostino’s crew access to move items into the space.
Moving items to the mall solves a storage issue at the museum. Items that had previously been stored at the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street have been stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
The museum board has discussed possibly working with village officials to see if Downtown Revitalization Initiative money might be available to build a storage area in the back of the museum, and the board is also researching grant funding.
Work is also continuing on an expansion at the museum building itself, the former SeaComm Federal Credit Union. Work at what was the drive-thru area is being done by Heritage Homes using a $150,000 grant awarded in 2018 by Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome; $40,000 left over from the sale of the former museum building; $63,000 in High Water Flow funding; and in-kind services from the town Highway Department. Former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said some of that money had been undesignated and could be used for the expansion.
Heritage Homes also transformed what was a credit union into a cultural center and museum after SeaComm consolidated its offices on Stearns Street. The expansion will allow the museum to display larger artifacts, like an antique hearse that has been in storage at another location.
