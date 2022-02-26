MASSENA — The town has found a solution to its artifact storage problem at the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum.
Items that had previously been stored in the basement of the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street are now stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
But, Town Councilor Debra A. Willer said, the museum is now arranging a space with the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
“We did find an opportunity to move down into the St. Lawrence Centre mall for storage. They’ve been very accommodating,” she told board members last week.
That opportunity is in the space formerly occupied by Hallmark.
“It’s the old Hallmark store. It’s 3,000 square feet and has a brand new roof over it, which is a good thing down there,” Mrs. Willer said. “I did send Erica (mall Manager Erica A. Leonard) an email telling her that we need to get a contract together.”
The space also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, she said. That could allow for displays in the windows to advertise the museum in downtown Massena.
“By having it there, it’s certainly easier access to change displays. They’re going to follow up on that,” Mrs. Willer said.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which would allow Highway Department Manager Frank J. Diagostino’s crew access to move items into the space. Mr. Diagostino said his crew would have time to work on that once the winter work is done and there’s a change in the seasons.
“I know Frank has already been talking about getting things moved and everything. We’ll continue to work on that,” Mrs. Willer said.
She said the museum board has discussed possibly working with village officials to see if Downtown Revitalization Initiative money might be available to build a storage area in the back of the museum, and the board is also researching grant funding.
Meanwhile, she said, museum staff have been asked to look at items that don’t need to be stored.
“They all agreed that they have to go through it as it goes out the door,” Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller said.
“MaryEllen (Casselman, town historian) was talking about going over and tagging things,” Mrs. Willer said.
Work is also continuing on expansion at the museum building itself, the former SeaComm Federal Credit Union. Work at what was the drive-thru area is being done by Heritage Homes using a $150,000 grant awarded in 2018 by Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome; $40,000 left over from the sale of the former museum building; $63,000 in High Water Flow funding; and in-kind services from the town Highway Department. Former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said some of that money had been undesignated and could be used for the expansion.
Heritage Homes also transformed what was a credit union into a cultural center and museum after SeaComm consolidated its offices on Stearns Street. The expansion will allow the museum to display larger artifacts, like an antique hearse that has been in storage at another location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.