TOWN OF OSWEGO – How fitting that National Medal of Honor Day is celebrated during Women’s History Month, and especially fitting here, the home of Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman to have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor.
“It is a very special day, and Mary Walker was a very special woman,” George DeMass, town historian, said before a crowd gathered to honor Walker as he stood beside a life-size bronze sculpture of the Civil War physician just outside the entrance to the town hall.
This was the second year this day has been celebrated here. DeMass said he didn’t realize there was a National Medal of Honor Day until last year. And so they held a brief ceremony then. The next day, DeMass said, he got a call from the Army thanking the town for doing that.
“Mary Walker we remember for the Medal of Honor,” DeMass said, “but let us not forget all the things she did after she received the Medal of Honor. She grew up a couple miles over here right on a place called Bunker Hill. Her father came from near Boston. In 1820 they moved up here to Oswego and brought some other family from that area, the Bishop family, and her father named that road on the hill Bunker Hill. He said, ‘I suppose it’s going to be a place of many battles for social reform and for education.’”
Mary Walker is also remembered, DeMass said, for the way she dressed, in pants, highly frowned upon in her day, but a style she adopted as a young girl whose father felt the tight corsets and heavy, layered dresses of the day were detrimental to a woman’s health. And so, she wore long pants beneath a shorter, lighter dress.
She called that her “reform dress,” and later in life said, “I have never seen the day when it was not a trial for me to appear in public in a reform dress. Every jeer has cut me to the quick. Many times have I gone to my room and wept after being publicly derided. No one knows, or will ever know, what it has cost me to live up to my principles, to be consistent with my convictions and declarations; but I have done it and am not sorry for it.” And she added, “The time is coming when every woman will dress in this style, for the advantages are too evident to be much longer overlooked.”
“About a year-and-a-half ago,” DeMass said, “there was a new children’s book put out. It’s called ‘Mary Wears What She Wants,’ and ends ‘Mary wears what she wants, and it never was the same again.’
“She was one of the first to speak out and write about marriage relationships, about child abuse,” DeMass continued. “That’s in her second book. She couldn’t get anybody to publish it. It was 1878. In it were diagrams of the male sexual organs and the female sexual organs, and who’s going to publish that in 1878?”
Born November 1832, the fifth of six children, the youngest of five daughters, Walker was raised by abolitionist parents who promoted free-thinking, equality in education, and dress reform for women.
She was accepted to medical school in 1853 at Syracuse Medical College, one of the only medical schools to accept women. On Feb. 20, 1855, she received her degree with honors becoming the second woman in the U.S. to receive a medical degree. Nine months later, she married Albert Miller, a fellow physician she met in medical school, marrying in a light-colored “reform dress” and refusing to use the word “obey” in her vows. She also defied tradition and maintained her maiden name in her work as a physician. The couple opened separate medical practices in the same building. Walker’s practice and marriage lasted only four years after she discovered Miller was not committed to her or their marriage. In 1859, in a highly unusual move, she sued Miller for divorce. It took 10 years until it was finally granted.
“Without proper divorce laws,” she said, “virtue is robbed of her rights, vice is encouraged, noble aspirations rushed, love turned to hate, and marriage made wretched beyond the power of human expression. If it is right to be legally married, it is right to be legally divorced.”
As a fervent abolitionist, she gave up her practice in Oswego and moved to Washington, D.C., and requested a commission as a medical officer in the federal army. Her request was denied. So, she served as a surgeon in a makeshift infirmary set up in the U.S. Patent building in Washington. The Surgeon General refused to pay her. Undaunted, she continued to work without pay for two years.
Walker felt many of the common amputations of those days were often unnecessary and often caused death due to unsanitary conditions and the ensuing infections brought on by those conditions. She counseled soldiers against the surgery when she thought it appropriate.
“Many a man today has for it the perfect and good use of his limbs who would not have had but for my advice,” she said.
Walker moved to Virginia in 1862 where the fighting was bloody and intense.
In 1863, her medical credentials were finally accepted, and she was formally named as the only female acting assistant surgeon in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. She was paid $80 a month.
“I let my curls grow while I was in the army so that everybody would know that I was a woman,” she said. That long, curly hair reached to her waist.
During the war, she crossed confederate lines to treat wounded civilians and confederate soldiers alike. But she also used her role as a doctor as cover to spy for the Union.
On April 10, 1864, she was captured by confederate soldiers and taken to Castle Thunder prison in Richmond, Va.
“The peas were always wormy,” she wrote. “The rice was sometimes good, but generally was musty or contained vermin. The bacon, in several instances, was so rotten that its odor was unendurable to me after it was served and would but just hold together. But it was never so bad but that I always found someone who would gladly accept my ration.”
After four months, she was released in exchange for a confederate surgeon, but the filthy conditions and poor nutrition took its toll on her health. Though she continued to work as an army surgeon for 10 more months, the lingering affects of her captivity prevented her from continuing her career. On June 15, 1865, she requested release from military service. The military quickly approved that request, unlike an earlier one she made of an earlier president.
Mary Walker, DeMass said, went to Lincoln’s office and asked if she could have her commission as a surgeon.
“Dr. Walker,” the president said, “I would like to do that for you, but it would offend the men.”
She was to receive more than that later.
On Nov. 11, 1865, President Andrew Johnson approved Dr. Mary Walker to receive the Medal of Honor.
After the Civil War, Walker lectured on dress reform and women’s voting rights throughout the United States, England, and France. Leaders of the American women’s suffrage movement did not welcome her involvement because she believed a constitutional amendment wasn’t necessary to guarantee women the right to vote. Walker thought they already had the right because they were citizens of the United States.
“Men of America,” she said, “the best and most appreciative of you, will see new charms in women, or at least you will have an added respect for women generally, when the power of the ballot is in their hands.”
In 1917, the qualifications to receive the Medal of Honor changed. So, the first woman to ever receive the medal had it rescinded along with 910 men. Walker refused to return the medal, greeting those who came to her door to retrieve it with a shotgun in her hands. She proudly wore it for the rest of her life. She died at her Oswego home in February 1919 at the age of 86.
In 1977, the Army Board for the Correction of Military Records recommended Walker’s medal should be reinstated. On June 10, 1977, President Jimmy Carter restored the award, and to this day, Dr. Mary Walker remains the only woman recipient of the Medal of Honor.
“A hundred and twenty five years ago,” DeMass said, “she spoke these words,” described on the sculpture beside him: ‘I’ve got to die before people will know who I am and what I have done. It is a shame that people who lead reforms in this world are not appreciated until after they are dead, and then the world pays their tribute by piling rocks over the grave of the reformers. I would be thankful if people would treat me decently now instead of erecting great piles of stones over me after I am dead, but then, that’s human nature.’
“Eleven or 12 years ago,” DeMass remembered, “her grand-niece was here. She said, ‘George, where’s Dr. Mary’s medal?’ I said, ‘Well, we don’t put it out ‘cause of security.’
‘Good Lord,’ she said, ‘my cousin and I used to play with that when we were kids.’
DeMass pointed to the sculpture. “Notice she’s pointing to the medal,” he said. “‘This is mine. No one’s going to take it from me.’ She never returned the medal.”
Mary Walker was at the dedication for Sheldon Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus long before it was a SUNY school, DeMass said. “I’m sure she had correspondence with Sheldon.”
And the health care center at SUNY Oswego is named after her.
Her house on Bunker Hill Rd., out of which she ran her medical practice, burned down.
In 1892 or 1893, DeMass said, Century Magazine interviewed and photographed her. “The most beautiful picture. It’s of her, in the bay window of her house, pulling a neighbor’s tooth. And she had her shoulder right around the neck of the man as she’s pulling the tooth, and the Medal of Honor was right there,” he said pointing to his heart.
And as the day was so fitting, it was fitting too that Mary Lou Bjorkman and Kathy Duschen sang a fine version of ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic’ as those gathered sang somewhat along. Certainly Mary Walker would have been pleased.
Much of this is thanks to Town Historian George DeMass and a video on Mary Walker produced by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The video can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km1JgZjK1Ts.
