WATERTOWN — The grandiose Hill, Norman and Beard pipe organ at Trinity Episcopal Church will be joined by a brass quintet on Sunday to mark its 50th anniversary.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50th-anniversary celebration is two years late. A related Trinity organ-based concert is scheduled for May 22.
Trinity’s pipe organ, the largest one north of Syracuse, is not only far reaching in size, with 3,547 pipes, ranging in height from a half inch to 16 feet tall. With the instrument, an organist has a versatile repertoire on hand.
Kyle P. Ramey, organist and choirmaster at Trinity Episcopal Church, said a large organ such as Trinity’s is better able to play organ literature from all musical periods.
“Large doesn’t necessarily mean more glorious, although in this case, it does make a glorious sound,” Mr. Ramey said. “For the community, having an instrument like this means that one can experience the entirety of the organ repertoire, including, for example, the multi-movement organ symphonies written by several French composers as well as transcriptions of pieces not originally written for the organ.”
Indeed, the work of 18th-and-19th-century French composers will be included in Sunday’s celebration.
Joining with organist Mr. Ramey on Sunday will be the quintet Seraph Brass, winners of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music.
Seraph released their debut studio album, “Asteria,” on Summit Records in January 2018, winning a Silver Medal Global Music Award. The group has toured extensively throughout the United States, China, Mexico and Europe.
“Brass and organ are very popular together,” Mr. Ramey said. “They work together so well.”
Trinity’s organ was rebuilt in 1970, giving new life to the original instrument built in 1924. Doing most of the work in 1970 was F. Mark Fairhead with the London firm of Hill, Norman & Beard. Among other organs Mr. Fairchild rebuilt was the one in Llandaff Cathedral in Wales, damaged when bombed in World War II.
“The English pattern of organ building is such that it custom fits the sound of the organ into the acoustic environment of the church,” Mr. Fairchild told the Times in September, 1970 as he took a break from his rebuilding duties.
As part of the 1970 rebuild, a new “choice oak” organ case in Gothic revival style with hand-carved enrichments was installed.
The work on the organ in 1970 created an instrument more in sound and appearance in the classical tradition, a shift from its previous “romantic style.” Romantic organs are much more imitative in sound than classical organs, Mr. Ramey explained.
“If you imagine sound with images, classical organs are very bright and nimble whereas romantic organs are darker and heavier in tone,” Mr. Ramey said.
But the Trinity organ would see more changes.
“When St. Paul’s Episcopal Church merged with Trinity in 2009, nine sets of pipes from their organ replaced some of the sets of pipes from 1970,” Mr. Ramey said. Their organ was built in 1915, and the quality of tone better matches the original 1924 sets of pipes. The organ now has qualities of both the romantic and classical period in organ building.”
The Trinity organ has 60 ranks, meaning 60 sets of pipes allowing the creation of a multitude of sounds. Mr. Ramey enjoys its dynamic range and flexibility of sound.
“It can be softer than a whisper and louder than a freight train,” Mr. Ramey said. “I enjoy the challenge of finding combinations of sound that work well in the room. Every organ has a distinct personality that’s unique to that instrument and the room it is in.”
In Northern New York, Mr. Ramey said, there are pipe organs with three ranks all the way up to 60 ranks.
“Each instrument is unique in musical character,” he said. “I’ve now performed on more than two dozen instruments in this region, and each one is special in a different way.”
Trinity’s organ will be due for another restoration in about 10 years.
“I’ve been able to keep everything playing, but the console where the organist sits is really wearing out,” Mr. Ramey said. “Many of the parts used in the 1970 rebuild are no longer made and some parts were unique to the builder of the instrument. Some of the pipework is due for renovation, especially reed stops like the trumpet, oboes, trombone.”
Sunday’s concert will begin with three or four brass-only pieces. The remainder will be a mix of brass and organ.
Among the compositions to be performed at Sunday’s:
n “Sonata Pian’e Forte” (1597) by Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli.
n “Suite of Dances” (early 18th century) by French composer André Campra.
n “Cantique de Jean Racine” (1865) by French composer Gabriel Fauré.
n “Flourishes” (2005) and “Prelude, Elegy and Scherzo” by Carlyle Sharpe, professor at Drury University in Springfield, Ms.
n “Reverie” (1890) by French composer Claude Debussy.
n “My Spirit Be Joyful” (c. 1726-28) – by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach.
n “Prelude to the Holberg Suite” (1884) by Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg.
On May 22, in the second celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Hill, Norman and Beard pipe organ at Trinity, Mr. Ramey as part of the Trinity Concert Series, will present a solo concert of marches and dances written or arranged specifically for pipe organ.
In between, the series will present Brian Preston, piano, April 10; Watertown Musica Viva, May 1 and Rob Auler, piano, May 15.
WDT archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.