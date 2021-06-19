CLAYTON — The village will host its second public planning meeting for its upcoming 150th anniversary celebration at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Individuals and organizations wishing to contribute or volunteer in next year’s festivities are welcome to attend the meeting at the Clayton Fire Department, 855 Graves St.
Entries continue to be accepted for Clayton’s 150th anniversary logo design contest. All artwork must be original creations of the entrant, and the final artwork no larger than 8.5-by-11-inches.
Artists are asked to focus on the history of the village, not the Thousand Islands region. All entries will become the property of the village and by submitting an entry, each entrant agrees that any and all intellectual property rights in the logo design are deemed assigned to the village of Clayton.
The deadline for logo submissions is 4 p.m. July 16. A panel of judges select a winner, which will be announced Aug. 2.
Submissions should be delivered in a sealed envelope (not folded) to: Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Village 150th Logo Contest, 517 Riverside Drive, Clayton, N.Y.,13624. High resolution artwork can be emailed to: claytonlogocontest@gmail.com.
For official contest rules and an entry form, visit www.villageofclaytons150th.com.
