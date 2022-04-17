CLAYTON — Early Sunday morning, a small group of people from around the village met to honor a special day in Clayton’s history — its official 150th anniversary, as they also celebrated Easter.
The village of Clayton was officially formed on April 17, 1872. That was the day nearly 200 town of Clayton residents gathered at the S. D. Johnston Hotel, where the current Mars Pizza building is located, to vote on whether to incorporate the densely-populated peninsula and surrounding area into a village, according to town historian Thomas F. LaClair.
With 140 yes votes and 51 no votes, the motion passed and the village of Clayton came into being.
“The vote to incorporate did pass on a three-to-one margin, which was something quite important to the people back in the day, in this population center close to the river,” Mr. LaClair said Sunday.
On May 8, 1872, The first village president, the equivalent of a mayor, Elijah McCarn, was elected. The first village trustees, Stephen D. Johnston and William Hawes, were also elected then, as well as the town treasurer Stephen Hale and tax collector Charles M. Marshall.
Mr. LaClair said many of these men, the first members of the Clayton Village Board, had been involved in the establishment of the village in the first place.
Much has happened since then, and Clayton has seen major developments since the time of village president McCarn, but Mr. LaClair said there’s much that the original village leaders would recognize in the Clayton of today.
“Here we are in 2022, the St. Lawrence River is as beautiful as ever, people come here to go fishing, they come here for the beautiful weather, much like they did back in 1872,” he said.
According to a proclamation passed by the Clayton Village Board establishing the village’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration, the region was first known as Weteringhera-Guentere, an Algonquian term for “fallen fort.” The Iroquois Confederacy took control of the region, and it was known as Cornelia by the French when they arrived in the 1820s.
Cornelia, or French Creek as it was called by the English speakers, witnessed the War of 1812 firsthand at the Battle of French Creek, with U.S. forces preparing to march to Montreal while British and U.S. ships fought just upriver at Bartlett Point. The name Clayton was pinned to the region in 1831.
In the 1870s, a railroad station built along the Black River at what is now Frink Park, brought tourists to the region and sparked the years when Clayton, and the Thousand Islands, would host some of the world’s richest and most successful businessmen. President Ulysses S. Grant came by train to Clayton to pay a visit to railroad magnate George M. Pullman’s self-named island and summer home. The national media coverage helped establish the Clayton, Alexandria Bay and Thousand Islands region as a vacation getaway, a legacy that continues today.
Clayton now hosts the first, and longest-running, antique boat show in the world at the Antique Boat Museum. The Clayton Opera House remains as a performance venue, with town offices in the basement, a new hotel has risen where the Frink snowplow plant once stood, and a flurry of renovations have just finished in downtown Clayton.
“One of the things that we say is ‘Clayton, where the tradition continues,’” Mr. LaClair said. “We really do have much of the same traditions still happening today.”
The village of Clayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary all year, with presentations, an updated walking tour, and a re-enactment of the first village elections from 1872. Mr. LaClair and the anniversary steering committee, which includes representatives from the local business community, the village government and village residents, have orchestrated a variety of events and programs.
There will be a lecture series and architectural talks held throughout the summer season as well.
Mr. LaClair said he gives extra thanks to current mayor Norma J. Zimmer, who has been very active in planning and preparing for the sesquicentennial celebrations.
“Norma Zimmer, as mayor, has been very involved, she wants to know the village has been recognized for being here for 150 years, she’s been right behind it cheerleading and making things happen,” he said.
