MASSENA — It wouldn’t be Christmas without toys, and there are plenty of them to be found at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum in Massena.
The museum is holding a holiday open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and visitors can take in a variety of vintage toys that are on display.
Town Historian MaryEllen Casselman said many of the display items are donations that have been brought to the museum. Other items are from her personal collection. Resident Lois Nicandri donated a combination checkers/chess/backgammon set that can be folded up to look like a book and placed on a bookshelf. Other toys were brought in by Arno Lippassaar, who formerly held auctions at River Rock Auction Co. in Brasher Falls. The former auction site is now River Rock Storage.
Visitors will find books, puzzles, a doll house, toy guns, jacks, a tea set, Tinker Toys, wooden toy soldiers, a spinning top, a cradle, a xylophone, coloring books, a miniature John Deere tractor with trailer, an “Atomic Warship” and much more. Special blocks are also part of the collection, with a drawing and its name, like “giant” and “pig” written on each side.
“It’s wonderful to be able to preserve it and show it to the younger generations,” Ms. Casselman said.
“Many of the display items are Christmas-related.
“We thought it would be kind of fun to be Christmas-related and do it with toys,” she said.
Photos by Lily Studio will be on hand for pictures, and refreshments will also be available.
The Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum is at 79 Main St. in downtown Massena. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Celine-G-Philibert-Cultural-Centre-and-Museum-143968345800815/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.