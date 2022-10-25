WADDINGTON — As part of its first anniversary celebration, the Waddington Historical Association seeks some stories.
The association has launched the oral history project “Sharing Your Story.” The association seeks people with Waddington-related memories and to have those recollections preserved for future generations in some fashion, whether it be audio, video or written form.
“Many of the members of our older generation have lots of good stories and they are leaving us before we get a chance to record those memories,” said Waddington historian and association board adviser Mary (Badlam) Putney.
Younger family members of those interviewed are especially being sought to help with the project.
“Sometimes older folks don’t feel they have anything to say or are intimidated by having an ‘outsider’ interview them,” Mrs. Putney said.
More information on the “Sharing Your Story” project will be available Sunday, Oct. 30, when the association hosts an event celebrating its first anniversary at the village’s Old Town Hall, intersection of Main Street and State Route 37.
The event, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., will feature historical skits featuring drama club students at Madrid-Waddington Central School, historical exhibits featuring local memorabilia, a historical trivia challenge, crafts for younger visitors and refreshments.
The WHA was founded in August 2021. Among its mission is the support of the Waddington Museum, the preservation of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and local historical cemeteries.
The Oct. 30 event is free for WHA members. Non-members are welcome with donations encouraged.
The village, originally called Hamilton, was named after Joshua Waddington, a British-American who was one of the founders of the Bank of New York. He also married an Ogden. The village’s name was changed because there was already a Hamilton in New York, in Madison County.
More info: waddingtonhistory.com.
