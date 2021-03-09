WADDINGTON — Clark House Preservation Inc. is hoping to continue improvements to the Clark House with help from the community.
The Clark House, originally built in 1893, was one of the two original hotels in the village when it was the industrial center of St. Lawrence County. It now serves as a marketplace at the center of the village’s Main Street.
In the late 1990s, the Clark House sat vacant for a number of years. The village Board of Trustees wanted to demolish it because they felt it was a safety hazard, but instead, the Clark House Preservation Inc. was created in 1997 to restore the building.
“There’s been a lot of work done on the building in the 25 years, but now we’re doing the most that’s ever been done because we got a couple grants from the state,” Clark House Preservation board member and Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond said.
Mr. Hammond said the organization received $100,000 in funding assistance through state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and another $100,000 through former Assemblywoman Addie A.E. Jennie, D-Theresa, about five years ago.
The grant money was used by the Clark House Preservation Inc. to install a handicap accessible ramp and a bathroom, as well as other improvements, but Mr. Hammond noted there are still renovations that need to be made.
With the help of a matching grant from the Sweetgrass Foundation, the Clark House Preservation Inc. is hopeful it will be able to renovate the first floor ceiling.
“We’ll be using the money to install a period-style tin ceiling on the first floor,” Mr. Hammond said. “This will help with how nice it looks, but will also help with insulation during the winter months and heating the building as well.”
If the Clark House Preservation Inc. is able to raise $7,500 by June 1, the Sweetgrass Foundation will give it a grant of the same amount to go toward the ceiling.
“As long as the Clark House is alive and well, our Main Street will stay alive and well,” Mr. Hammond said. “If they knocked down the Clark House like they wanted to 25 years ago, Waddington won’t look like the small Hallmark town that it is on Main Street.”
So far, they have been able to raise a total of $2,350 through community donations, but they still need about $5,000 more to be able to get the grant.
“It’s such a big part of the local community that if it wasn’t there it would completely change the landscape,” Mr. Hammond noted.
Donations to go towards the matching grant goal can be made at www.waddingtonmarketplace.com.
