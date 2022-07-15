OGDENSBURG — Who was the man that the Golden Dome was named after?
An article in a 1972 edition of the Advance News highlighted the life of Edgar A. Newell II as well as his contributions to the Ogdensburg community.
Edgar A. Newell II was born on April 8, 1917 in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Albert and Ella (Waterman) Newell. He was named after his grandfather, who had bought a nearly bankrupt company and converted it into the Newell Company.
The younger Edgar moved back to Ogdensburg with his parents in 1920, when his father eventually became associated with the Newell firm. He was educated in local public schools, spent two years at OFA before concluding his high school education at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts.
He then spent three years at Williams College before transferring to Clarkson where he graduated with honors in business education in 1940. That same year, he married his wife, Jean.
Mr. Newell served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 and then joined the family business and settled in Ogdensburg with his wife and three children — Allen, Jennifer and Carol Ann. He was the secretary-treasurer of the Newell Manufacturing Co. until 1964 when the family moved to Freeport, Ill., where he served as vice president of Finance of the Western Newell Mfg. Co. until his untimely death at the age of 48.
The article stated that “Mr. Newell possessed a distinguished record of civic activities and leadership while living in Ogdensburg” and the list of boards and his contributions is extensive.
At the time, he was the third generation of Newells to serve on the Ogdensburg Library Board and Remington Memorial Board.
He also served on the Board of Directors of the North Country Library System, as an alumni trustee of Clarkson University, a member of the Council of the State University Agricultural and Technical College at Canton and the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, past president of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County United Fund, and a member of the Board of Directors for the St. Lawrence County Savings Bank and the Board of Trustees of the Ogdensburgh Cemetery Association. He was a communicant of St. John’s Church, where he served for many years as a vestryman and warden, and a member of the Ogdensburg Rotary Club.
The keynote speaker of the dedication of the Edgar A. Newell II Memorial Golden Dome in 1972 was the late Supreme Court Judge Edmund Shea. A friend of Newell, Judge Shea, who spoke warmly about Newell in his address.
“Edgar Newell was a very honest individual. He was most generous and never self-seeking. His many friends and contemporaries who are here today can bear witness to the one thing about this occasion which is an uncontroverted fact,” Judge Shea stated, “The fact that this building bears his name would not be paramount to him. What would please him most, I am sure, would be the spirit which brought this edifice into being. This was truly a community dream held dear to many for a multitude of years.”
The Supreme Court judge said he knew Newell would have been happy knowing that part of the money he made for Newell Foundation during his lifetime would be used to help make the Golden Dome possible.
“In him we had a friend, who in every position in life, did his duty, according to his best lights as a father, a husband, a citizen, a man and a public servant. He so lived during the time allotted to him that when the moment came to join the majority he left behind him nothing but praise,” said Judge Shea. “Somehow, I feel that the magnitude of this arena makes him alive again as a vibrant moving spirit. I know that the community is grateful for the part he played in this endeavor and I know that his family and friends are grateful that his name has been inscribed on this structure which should be now dedicated to the future of Ogdensburg and all that it promises.”
