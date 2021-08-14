PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Historical Society will hold a presentation by Keith Conroy titled “Wireless aboard the Titanic at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Conroy will show original photos and a silent motion picture taken aboard the Titanic prior to leave Southampton. Then participants will hear actual recordings of the captain of the rescue ship Carpathian, and the Cape Race Newfoundland radio operator, as well as others relating their experiences as the Titanic began to sink.
Conroy originally gave this presentation as one of the society’s first fundraisers for the capital fund. His handling of the original recordings and the context in which he presented them had an unexpected and profound effect on the audience. There is no charge for admission, and refreshments are courtesy of the society’s members.
The Schroeppel Historical Society building is located at the intersection of Main and Volney streets in Phoenix. There is limited parking next to the building. Additional parking is available behind the Post Office on Jefferson Street. Use the crosswalk at the light.
