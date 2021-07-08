Yard sale for historic preservation fundraising event held July 10-11 in Oswego

OSWEGO - The sale will be held rain or shine at the Heritage Foundation of Oswego County building at 143 W. Third St. in Oswego from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. This event is the first major fundraising event for the organization since the beginning of the pandemic and all proceeds of the sale will go towards historic preservation initiatives.
Sale goers will find unique items from antiques, collectibles, vintage holiday decorations, books, furniture, tools, china and glassware.
Those interested in more information or who would like to donate items for the sale may contact board president, Austin Wheelock at 315-532-1277, or leave a message at the Heritage Foundation of Oswego County office at 315-342-3354
Heritage Foundation of Oswego County, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote and protect the historic and architectural landmarks of Oswego County. For more information on Heritage Foundation of Oswego County, Inc. visit www.heritagefoundationoswego.org.
