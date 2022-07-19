Study: Concussion ups chance of attempted suicide in adolescents

Adolescents with a history of depression have a higher chance of attempting suicide if theyâ€™ve had a concussion, a new study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers finds. (Dreamstime/TNS)

PITTSBURGH — Adolescents with a history of depression have a higher chance of attempting suicide if they’ve had a concussion, a new study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers finds.

The study, which was published July 1 in JAMA Network Open, analyzed survey responses from more than 28,000 high school students between 2017 and 2019 and found that in those who had a history of depression, concussions were the strongest predictor of also attempting suicide.

