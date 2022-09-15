Dr. Gustavo Alameda is heading up a clinical trial for a new ALS drug at Holy Cross Health Phil Smith Neuroscience Institute. The experimental ALS drug was funded by proceeds from the Ice Bucket Challenge and is likely to gain FDA approval by the end of the month. People in South Florida already have access to it through clinical trials, and local doctors participating in the trials are encouraged that it could be a good tool to slow the progression of the deadly disease with few treatment options. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)