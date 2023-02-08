CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District has added four furry staff members to provide support for students.
Last year, the district’s Student Advisory Committee researched the feasibility of establishing a therapy dog program and presented its findings to the board of education.
During their presentation, the committee members pointed out that dogs are found to help reduce stress, help younger readers gain confidence and foster more positive attitudes. In addition, younger students will be taught how to respect dogs. The presenters said that “respect goes a long way in the long run and is very beneficial.”
The presenters addressed scenarios such as dealing with a child who is allergic or fearful of dogs.
“No student will be forced to spend time with the therapy dogs, only those who choose to and are approved to will come into contact with the dogs,” said Student Advisory Committee member Jordan Bush.
Bryce Trudeau, the high school member of the committee, added that an approved adult will always be present when students are with the therapy dogs.
During the March 2022 presentation, Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo explained that a member of the Beaver River Central School staff approached her about the possibility of obtaining a therapy dog and offered one of Moxie’s puppies to start the process.
Moxie, a black Labrador, has been part of Beaver River’s program. Moxie’s puppy, named Halley in honor of the famous comet, was the first to complete the required training and was placed at Carthage High School this school year. Science teacher Mike Pierce agreed to be the black Labrador retriever’s handler. Halley attends school every day with Mr. Pierce visiting students in the hallways and in the science room.
Other members of the district’s therapy dog team are Oliver, a mini goldendoodle, based at Black River Elementary; Daisy, a charcoal Lab, at Carthage Elementary; and Mr. Red, a 7-month-old chocolate goldendoodle puppy at Carthage Middle School. The team is seeking a dog and trainer for West Carthage Elementary.
“I often get told by students, parents and staff that this is one of the best things our school has done to help support students and staff,” said Oliver’s handler Sheri Phillips. “Both students and staff get so excited to see Oliver and he brings many smiles to our school each day. He has been there to support students who are having difficulty transitioning, students who have had emotional setbacks, or students who may just need a break.”
Mrs. Phillips has created a reward system for her reading students, offering time to read with Oliver. This has been motivating for students to read more in the classroom and at home.
“Oliver’s presence has helped to build positive interactions amongst staff and students,” Mrs. Phillips said.
Kelly Juby, Mr. Red’s handler, pointed out that the therapy dogs are good for staff morale also.
“I don’t know who smiles more every time they see Mr. Red in the halls and classrooms, the students or the staff,” Mrs. Juby said. “Mr. Red loves bus duty. He loves how all of the kids stop to say hello or pet him on their way to the bus.”
Mr. Red is a puppy, so he is still learning.
Daisy’s handler, Kalie Shanahan, pointed out that students have really found the therapy dog to be helpful during emotional crisis and day to day activities. In times of elopement — when an individual wanders off — she is often able to entice a student back to their classroom or allow them to feel a sense of calm during a crisis.
“I have had so many people share that they wish therapy dogs were everywhere, as it is such a positive thing for everyone,” Mrs. Shanahan said.
Prior to implementing the therapy dog program, the Carthage school board devised a policy to govern the program. The policy covers the condition and care of the dogs as well as usage. It stipulates that the dogs be healthy and well groomed.
All certified therapy dogs undergo extensive training involving a four-week training camp without their handler, to learn the ins and outs of being a therapy dog. The dog-handler team is given time to practice their skills at home then return for two more weeks of training.
The animals must pass a Good Citizen Test to become an official school therapy dog.
All of the therapy dogs have been introduced to students and staff throughout the district. Students were taught the dos and don’ts while interacting with the dogs.
Students also discussed the difference between a therapy dog and a service dog. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, “service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.”
Therapy dogs, on the other hand, are dogs that go with their owners to volunteer in settings such as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. Therapy dogs are trained to provide comfort and affection to people other than their handlers or owners.
As the dogs settle in, their interactions with staff and students will increase, allowing students to spend more one-on-one time with the dogs and experience the benefits.
Caitlin Dolson, Carthage Central School District audio-visual media specialist, contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.