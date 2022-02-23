CANTON — The Yoga Loft in Canton will host a Virtual Yoga Festival next weekend.
The all-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 over Zoom.
“We’re doing this as a fundraising effort since The Yoga Loft is a nonprofit, and it really lines up with our mission which is to cultivate health and personal growth through yoga and wellness practices,” said Jessie M. Madden, a yoga instructor at the loft.
She said there will be six different classes offered throughout the day. One, which she’s teaching, is called “Hatha Yoga” and will be from 11:15 a.m to 12:15 p.m. She described Hatha as a higher-energy style of yoga, but said there are classes for all experience levels, and insisted everyone is welcome.
She said there is also a class called “Building Happy Knees With Yoga,” taught by Ellie Beeler from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m., which helps to build knee strength and flexibility.
Another class, “Working With Stress,” involves breathing practices that help people learn how to reduce vulnerability to stress and listen to the wisdom of their emotions.
From 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., she said there will be a lunch break that will include some sort of activity, and at the end of the day, from 4:45 to 5 p.m., there will be time for questions.
“This is a great way to experience a variety of yoga practices, meet a number of the Yoga Loft instructors, and provide financial support for the organization,” said Yoga Loft board member Alison F. Del Rossi. “We hope it will create a strong sense of community among those attending multiple sessions, too, which has been difficult with the pandemic and restrictions affecting in-person classes.”
Ms. Madden said attendees can participate in as few or as many classes as they wish.
“The Zoom room will be open all day, so you can come and go as you please,” she said. “We won’t hold you captive.”
“The awesome part of this being on Zoom is that anyone can do it,” she added. “It’s open to the public, and people of all levels and experience with yoga can find something for them.”
The registration fee for the entire day is $40.
“Most often, across the industry,” she said, “it’s usually $15 to $20 per yoga class, so this is only $40 for a whole day of classes.”
She said this event offers an opportunity for people to heal from the emotional and physical consequences of the pandemic.
“I know for myself, yoga has been a major way to cope with the stress of the pandemic,” Ms. Madden said. “It reinvigorated my relationship with yoga, and taking a day to focus on self-care through physical activity, but also breathwork and dealing with stress, is important for me.”
“Between the weather outside and being two years into the pandemic, taking a day for overall wellness is essential,” she added.
Ms. Madden said no special equipment is necessary for the classes.
“As long as you have a yoga mat, you should be good to go,” she said. “But even if you don’t have a yoga mat, you’re probably good to just find a comfortable spot on the floor.”
For more information, visit wdt.me/VirtualYoga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.