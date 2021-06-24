CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a yoga session next week following a hike through Foster-Blake Woods Preserve.
A partnership with the Clayton-based River Yoga, the event starts at 10 a.m. July 10. Foster-Blake Woods Preserve features a low-impact meandering trail with views of the St. Lawrence River from the shoreline cliffs and a mature northern hardwood forest.
A limited number of mats and props are available if needed. Advance registration is requested. Sign up by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling the TILT office at 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
