WILLIAMSTOWN — Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust will host an “easy paddle” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Pond in the Happy Valley Wildlife Management Area, Oswego County.
Land trust board member and naturalist Bob McNamara will be the trip leader. Participants will be out on the pond rain or shine, barring any severe weather threats. Additional nearby ponds may be explored if time and interest allow.
Paddlers will meet at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation kiosk on Churchill Road, off County Route 26 on the southern boundary of Happy Valley Wildlife Management Area.
Take the Parish exit off of I-81, and follow County Route 26 east. Turn north onto Churchill Road (opposite Crim Road).
Participants should bring a kayak or canoe, life vest (PFD), lunch/snacks, water, sunscreen and a face mask for times when distancing is not feasible. Life vests are required for all boaters. Participants will need to sign a standard questionnaire regarding COVID potential symptoms and exposures before e embarking.
Register by going to tughilltomorrow landtrust.org or writing to lgibbs@tughill tomorrow.org.
