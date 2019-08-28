WATERTOWN — A week before this past Christmas, a mother went to wake her son for breakfast, wondering why he was sleeping in and missing the meal.
Unfortunately, Brandon T. Beecher wasn’t just sleeping in. He had died due to an overdose. Left behind, his young daughter Stella I. Beecher, now three years’ old, was asleep next to him when it happened.
Wearing a bright red T-shirt with the words “In loving memory of Brandon Tyler Beecher” on the front, accompanied by a photo of Brandon holding his daughter, Tina L. Beecher and her husband William F. Beecher stood by a tree toward the back of the gathered crowd to listed to the stories of those in addiction recovery.
Despite the rainy weather, about 40 people gathered under the overhang of City Hall at 245 Washington St. Wednesday for the fourth annual Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day. The event, held from noon to 1 p.m., featured a temporary memorial of footprints bearing the names of loved ones who “walked the hard miles, but didn’t make it.” Surrounding the footprints were teacups with little plants inside with the message “Time to Remember, Time to Act” on strips of bright orange paper taped to the sides. Once the event was over, guests were encouraged to take one home as a reminder.
An inspirational musical performance putting to words the feelings of grief and hope felt by those in attendance was given by Fyne Print Williams, himself a year and five months sober, who said it was his first time playing live in front of people.
Hosted by the Alliance for Better Communities, 167 Polk St., the day of remembrance and awareness was focused on education, advocation, and the breaking of stigmas. The goal of the Alliance for Better Communities, according to a small poster featured next to the speaker podium, is to create a safe and healthy community for youth and families in Jefferson County by educating young people and adults on the potential harmful effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and advocating for positive solutions with our elected officials.
According to Mrs. Beecher, her son Brandon hurt his back several years ago and got hooked on pain medications, an addiction he couldn’t kick. She said the real killer was fentanyl, and that dealers use it because they want to save money and they don’t care how much they put into pills- and they’re not going to prison. “They murdered our children and they’re not going to prison- how many more lives do they get to take?” she wondered aloud.
Before their son died, the Beechers had five other friends who buried their children. “It’s not like I never saw it, but while I was sitting there at those funeral homes, I never thought it would be us in that situation,” she said.
When Brandon passed away Dec. 18, it was the day before his 29th birthday. On his birthday, instead of joyously celebrating another year of his life, his family mourned his death at his funeral.
Mrs. Beecher said her nights are the emptiest now, and she doesn’t sleep at night- haunted by the past, but knowing life still has to go on. She says her son’s little girl was his world, but she still couldn’t save him. When Stella asks if she can call her dad, Mrs. Beecher tells her they don’t have any phone service up there in heaven, but she’ll let her know if that ever changes. “In the beginning, when she would ask, we’d tell her he was at work, but that wasn’t good because then she expected him at 8:30 each night,” she said.
Mrs. Beecher said she takes things day by day, but it’s hard to know that people are losing so many kids. “The battle is never going to be over,” she said. “I say to people who are in recovery that if they’re going to relapse to pick up the phone and call someone, call me even if I don’t know you and don’t worry about the time- it’s not like I sleep at night anymore anyway.”
Anita K. Seefried-Brown, a professional working in the field of addiction who helped to make the awareness day event possible as project director of the alliance, is no stranger to the hole left after the loss of a child. Seven years ago, she lost her own son to addiction. “This event is an occasion for people to come together for healing, for sharing their stories, and to fight the stigma that continues to surround the disease of addiction- that to me is the essence of this event,” she said.
Another mother in attendance at the event, Maria P. Brandle has been clean for 20 years. Addicted to drugs the nine years before getting clean, she eventually came to the realization that if she didn’t change her behavior, she was going to lose her kids. So, not wanting to lose the ones she loved, she fought.
“There is hope- you can do it,” she said to the gathered crowd. “Anyone can do it if you put your mind to it.”
Mrs. Brandle, one of three recovering individuals who spoke at the event, continues to fight to this day. Though she herself was able to kick her unhealthy habits, her daughter wasn’t so lucky. On Mother’s day last year, instead of spending time with her children and celebrating, Mrs. Brandle lost her daughter to an overdose.
Speaking of the event, Mrs. Brandle said it was good to know that those who have passed due to the disease of addiction have not been forgotten. “These are lives, this was my daughter,” she said. “I was supposed to die first, not her.”
A current resident of the Credo Community Center, a substance abuse treatment facility, Mark S. Durham Jr. will be two years clean from opiates on Sept. 9 and seven months clean from all substances. “I have used substances for more than half of my life, and the last time I used opiates I did overdose,” he said as he addressed the crowd. “I happen to be one of the lucky ones that did get a second chance.”
Mr. Durham said he feels for all the people who have lost their lives, as well as their families and friends, because that easily could have been him. Though he has been in recovery many times before, he said he has learned more this time, like how to ask for help when he needs it, and has opened his mind to helpful suggestions and support. “I lost the respect and trust of my family and friends, but since I’ve been at Credo, I’ve been able to start rebuilding my relationships with my family- with my actions, not what I say,” he shared.
Mr. Durham went on to say this disease can affect anyone and touches everyone. When he thought he was only hurting himself, he was really hurting everyone that cared about him. “I kept my mom up many
nights waiting for the call that I had passed from overdose,” he said. “When I did overdose and had to call my mom to let her know what had happened, it destroyed her.”
He said that now that he’s in recovery and doing well, his mother doesn’t stay up waiting for that call anymore. He closed his speech with a phrase he thought up the other day: “When a substance user survives, they break the chain of statistics.”
