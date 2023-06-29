If you’re excited about summer travel yet dreading the crowded airport experience, you’re right to be anxious. More than 24 million Americans will depart from U.S. airports during the July Fourth holiday period alone, according to travel booking app Hopper, nearly double the amount projected for the same period in 2022. The number of American travelers flying this summer is also predicted to surpass pre-pandemic levels.
This means knowing how U.S. airports rank on flight disruptions comes in handy, even if you’ve already chosen your destination. For starters: Las Vegas took the national crown for the most flight disruptions in May, according to new data from air passenger rights — and reimbursement — company AirHelp.
AirHelp looked at more than 673,000 international and domestic flights from the 672 U.S. airports servicing more than 5,000 flights in May.
Harry Reid International Airport had 35% of its flights disrupted, the data shows. Closely following for delays are Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Denver International Airport, Honolulu International Airport and Orlando International Airport.
Disruptions point to destinations that are major tourism hubs and big cities. Las Vegas, Denver and Orlando rank in the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S. for the July Fourth weekend, Hopper’s data confirms.
But, flight disruptions aren’t the only obstacle you’re likely to face given the challenges surrounding U.S. air transportation since 2020. Those include staffing shortages, shifting summer weather patterns that create a domino effect on canceled flights from connecting hubs and slow-moving security lines that even a Clear Secure subscription can’t help you avoid. The Transportation Security Administration said it’s increased its staffing and will move screeners to busy airports ahead of the rush.
President Biden announced in May that the federal government would draft new rules for airline compensation to consumers in the event of canceled or severely delayed flights. “What we really hope is that with the legislation, if that happens, we’ll see a real positive impact in terms of passengers being more comfortable with getting on a plane and knowing that there’s something the airline will do,” in case of flight disruptions, AirHelp’s Napoli says.
The Biden administration will also undertake a review of U.S. aviation for the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2023 in the fall, which is expected to address multiple challenges, from air traffic controller and pilot staffing to runway safety technology and the strengthening of passenger rights. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s airline customer service dashboard that shows travelers what benefits they can claim from a range of airlines in case of cancellations and delays (it isn’t much) will also receive an overhaul.
What can you do in the meantime to deal with potential airport disruptions and crowds?
Stick to simple hacks: Catching the first flight in the morning, choosing a direct flight to avoid connecting delays and fly on Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid crowds. Tech tools aside, bring a solid dose of humility.
“Recognize that problems can happen,” says Napoli. “When you’re at the airport and things go wrong, you don’t scream at the person at the counter because there’s nothing they can do for you. Try to be patient.”
Here are the airports you should either gird for, avoid or choose this summer.
