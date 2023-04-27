5 tips to ease travel stress

Travelers line up by the American Airline departure check in desks at Miami International Airport on Aug. 2, 2021. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Daniel Slim/AFP

Traveling can be stressful. Whether it’s overbooked planes, canceled flights or lost luggage, traveling can present frustrating and unpredictable situations with no warning. And while you can’t exactly plan for situations like this, you can control how you react to them.

Here are five therapist-approved tips for avoiding stress while traveling:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.