Airbnb revamps its site

Brian Chesky. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Michael Short

Airbnb is revamping the home-rental platform in an effort to ease mounting tensions between guests and hosts ahead of what it expects to be a busy summer travel season.

The San Francisco-based company is rolling out more than 50 new features and upgrades designed to improve price transparency, checkout procedures, affordability and more. The changes address feedback culled from millions of customer service tickets, tens of thousands of social media posts and listening sessions with hundreds of thousands of hosts and guests.

