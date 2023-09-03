Amtrak service through north country to restart

An Amtrak train pulls into the city of Plattsburgh train station April 3, for the first new run of the Adirondack Line rail line since 2020. The rail line, which travels from New York City to Montreal, was initially suspended at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when severe restrictions were put on border crossings with Canada. Ben Rowe/Press Republican

Amtrak is again resuming train service on the Adirondack line through the North Country, with a tentative start date set for Monday, Sept. 11.

The rails between New York City and Montreal have been closed since late June, after only being open for three months following a nearly three-year shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

