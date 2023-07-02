An island in Finland is asking travelers to ditch their phones

A visitor to the Finnish island of Ulko-Tammio takes in the view, without taking a photo on his phone. www.matkallamissamilloinkin.com

Administrators at most destinations yearn to have them go viral on TikTok, or dream of attracting droves of Net-flix viewers, despite the risk of overwhelming communities. A small island off the southeastern coast of Finland is taking the opposite approach.

Tourism officials for Ulko-Tammio, one of several islands inside Eastern Gulf of Finland National Park, say they want it to be a “phone-free island” and are urging visitors to “switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands,” Mats Selin, an expert with Visit Kotka-Hamina, said in a release.

