Ancient site where Julius Caesar was killed now open for tours

The “Sacred Area” temples are located in Largo Argentina (Argentine Square) in Rome and date as far back as the 3rd century B.C. Dreamstime/TNS

Four temples in the heart of Rome, including the site where Roman emperor Julius Caesar was assassinated, are open to tourist visits for the first time.

According to the Associated Press, the temples, which are called the “Sacred Area,” are located in Largo Argentina (Argentine Square) and date as far back as the 3rd century B.C. The opening was partially funded by luxury jeweler Bulgari, funding accessible walkways and lighting.

Tribune Wire

