Branson is ‘world-class destination’ for golf getaway

All five of Big Cedar Lodge's golf courses in Branson, Missouri, including Top of the Rock, shown here, now are certified as Audubon International Signature Sanctuary locations, a testament to Big Cedar and founder Johnny Morrisâ€™ devotion to conservation. (Kelsey Manlove/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Kelsey Manlove

BRANSON, Mo. — Kirk Elmquist wants Missouri golfers to know how lucky they are.

“I think the world has recognized Big Cedar as one of the top resorts to play golf, and it’s right here in your backyard,” says Elmquist, the executive director for the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District and an avid golfer himself.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.