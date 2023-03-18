The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday announced changes to reservations at DEC campgrounds for the upcoming season, including new same-day reservations to help add flexibility and ease to last-minute bookings, according to a press release from the agency.
“DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year’s reservation window for DEC campgrounds,” DEC Commissioner Basil B. Seggos said in the release. “While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.”
