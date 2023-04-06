Don’t let passport wait time ruin your trip

For travelers 16 and older, a U.S. passport is good for 10 years. But for those under 16, a passport’s life is just five years. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Christopher Reynolds

Your new passport could take longer than usual to arrive, bringing the potential to snarl your upcoming travel plans.

The U.S. Department of State announced passport applications filed after March 24 could take up to three months to process as it faces a surge in requests.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.