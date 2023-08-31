Gen Z knows how to make the most out of travel

Young adult travelers make the most of their excursions, without breaking the bank. Vecteezy.com

It’s easy to see why Generation Z (anyone born after 1997 according to Pew Research Center) has a different worldview than those in Generation X and even millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996). The young people who make up Gen Z have never known a world without the internet, phones that tether you to the wall or rapid technological disruptions and discoveries taking place every few years.

Gen Z also tends to be more open-minded and understanding of social change, and they seem to think anything is possible because it is. Those in the younger generation seem more inclined to want to get out and explore — even though their parents and grandparents may not have had the same opportunities.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.