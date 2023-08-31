At the turn of the century, America’s wild bison — which at one time numbered 60 million — had dwindled to about two dozen animals. Strong, sturdy and resilient, they’ve made a comeback, thanks to public and private conservation efforts.
On the range, in refuges and national parks, this symbol of our wildlife heritage is magnificent to observe.
Here are five places where you and your family members can revel in wide open spaces and perhaps snap a shot of this American icon - with a zoom lens.
1. Yellowstone National Park, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho
America’s first national park is the only place in the United States where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times.
Home to approximately 3,500 bison, many are the descendants of the few who survived near-extinction. Social animals that often form herds directed by older females, they are most active during the day. Pay attention to ranger warnings and keep your distance as bison are agile, strong swimmers, and can run 35 miles per hour. Despite their burly build and weight (up to 2,000 lbs.), they can jump over objects about five feet high and have excellent hearing, vision, and sense of smell. You’ll likely spot them in the Lamar and Hayden Valleys. Also, be on the lookout near Pelican Valley, the Lower Geyser Basin and in Gibbon Meadows.
For more: www.nps.gov/yell
2. The Bison Range, Mission Valley, Mont.
Established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt, this historic range sprawls across 18,000 acres and is one of the oldest wildlife refuges in the nation. Located in the center of the 1,250,000-acre Flathead Indian Reservation, more than half of the range borders Indian trust land and waterways.
Today, visitors can witness a diverse ecosystem of grasslands, Douglas fir and ponderosa pine forests, riparian areas and ponds. In addition to herds of bison, the range supports populations of Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep as well as coyotes, mountain lions, bears, bobcats and over 200 species of birds. Stop by the visitor’s center to learn about hiking, scenic drives, photography and fishing opportunities as well as information about current wildlife sightings.
For more: https://bisonrange.org
3. Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris, Jackson Hole, Wyo.
This family-owned and operated organization provides year-round wildlife viewing and natural history interpretation to those interested in a close-up view of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s wild creatures in their natural habitat. Offering half-day to multi-day safaris, as well as photo safaris, the experienced guides use their knowledge, passion and skills to locate bison as well as elk, deer, moose, bighorn sheep and bears in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country.
For more: http://jacksonholewildlifesafaris.com
4. Custer State Park, S.D.
Each year the public has been invited to hear the thunder of hooves and photograph the moment as experienced riders roundup a herd of some 1,300 buffalo during the state’s Buffalo Round Up and Arts Festival. Considered a critical management tool in maintaining a healthy herd, the buffalo are corralled and then tested, branded and sorted. The Fall event typically includes a pancake feed, Western and Native American entertainment and the chance to peruse the fine art and crafts offered by more than 150 vendors. Weather permitting, you can snag top notch views of wildlife via the 18-mile Wildlife Loop State Scenic Byway. Possible sightings include elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and the resident bison roaming the park.
5. Terry Bison Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo.
This family-friendly ranch offers bison viewing year-round on a 27,000-acre spread that stretches into Colorado. A popular reunion spot, families can spread out into eight cabins, 17 bunkhouse rooms, as well as RV and tent sites. Home to nearly 3,000 bison, the ranch also features train rides, horseback riding, a restaurant and a trading post.
For more: http://www.terrybisonranch.com
