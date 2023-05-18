AllTrails offers 12 ideas for getting outside this summer:
AllTrails offers 12 ideas for getting outside this summer:
1. Explore nearby:
Spend less time driving and enjoy hidden gems close to home.
2. Take a dip:
Cool off in a waterfall on a hot summer day.
3. Stroll at sunrise:
Set the alarm clock early to enjoy the benefits of a morning view.
4. Hike like a local:
Travel to a new place and discover the community’s favorites.
5. Adventure together:
Hit the trails with family or friends and enjoy the views together.
6. Capture memories:
Cherish your summer outside by taking a pic and sharing your adventures. -AllTrails
7. Challenge yourself:
See how far you’ve hiked this summer by recording your routes.
8. Snack at the summit:
Pack up a picnic to snack on as a reward for making it to the top.
9. Leave no trace:️
Explore responsibly by following the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace.
10. Visit a national (or state) park:️
Make a trip to any national or state park and discover something unique.
11. Chase the stars:
Escape the city lights and see the illuminating stars in nature instead.
12. Make your own summer list:
Save the trails you’ve been dreaming about by creating a list.
