Horne’s Ferry to return today

The William Darrell, or Horne’s Ferry, travels back to its Wolfe Island port on the St. Lawrence River in August 2020. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

CAPE VINCENT — For the first time in 2023, Horne’s Ferry will be bringing people to and from the Cape starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday

“I hope lots of people will return,” said owner George Horne.

