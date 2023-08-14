CAPE VINCENT — For the first time in 2023, Horne’s Ferry will be bringing people to and from the Cape starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday
CAPE VINCENT — For the first time in 2023, Horne’s Ferry will be bringing people to and from the Cape starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday
“I hope lots of people will return,” said owner George Horne.
Horne would not comment on why the Ferry wasn’t open earlier in the summer.
The ferry will start at 8 a.m. and run every hour until 7:30 p.m.
Executive Director for the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce Kristie Stumpf Rork expressed her excitement about the ferry starting back up.
“Woo hoo!” She said.
Stumpf Rork said having Horne’s Ferry be shut down for half of the season had a negative effect on the Cape’s economy.
“Having it run is just such a boost not only our economy, but to our spirits,” she said. “We are definitely going to be celebrating tomorrow, it’s going to be a joyous day here in Cape Vincent.”
The ferry also brings people from all over just to experience the uniqueness of the ferry.
“Not only are we going to have the influx of our Canadian neighbors, but we’re also going to have the influx of the visitors from other states coming to Cape Vincent and experiencing this quaint little village that we love so much,” she said.
She said the community has missed it.
“It’s something that we have grown up with,” she said.
From the business side, the Cape has missed the influx of customers that they are used to getting from the fery.
“When people are waiting for the ferry, they tend to walk across the street and get a cup of coffee from the Cup of Joy, or something quick to eat from one of our restaurants, or maybe they even pop into one of our gift shops and our businesses along Broadway have missed that retail traffic,” she said.
Horne said they will try to keep going until mid-October.
“The entire community is so happy,” Stumpf Rork said.
Staff Writer
