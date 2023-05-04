I ride Florida roller coasters for a job. Here’s what I’ve learned

Tampa Bay Times reporter Sharon Kennedy Wynne, at right in the front row, takes the plunge on Iron Gwazi during its opening in 2022. The 206-foot-tall coaster at Busch Gardens in Tampa has a 91-degree drop before it reaches 76 miles per hour. It’s all in a day’s work. Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

TAMPA, Fla. — In the summer of 2021, I took a Tampa Bay Times intern with me to Universal Orlando to preview their wild new ride VelociCoaster, based on the hit “Jurassic Park” movies. I wrote a review of the pulse-pounding ride, the first big new attraction to open in a post-pandemic theme park environment; Duke student Jake Piazza did a fun look at why a simple lap belt is all that’s needed for the intense coaster.

As we took a break from the heat to drink some lemonade, he squinted at me like I must be a swindler: “How did you get this beat?” he asked. Clearly I had snookered somebody to have a job that lets me spend a workday riding roller coasters or feeding a shark at the aquarium or shooting down a waterslide.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.