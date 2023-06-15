KEY LARGO — Florida has many fine restaurants where you can dine by the water. This might be the only one where you can eat in the water — table, chairs, feet all in the clear, warm waters of Florida Bay.

On a recent visit to Key Largo, my husband and I watched the setting sun while seated at one of the “water tables” at Playa Largo Resort and Spa. “Look, there’s a horseshoe crab,” our server pointed out as it crawled past, its spiky tail leaving a distinctive trail in the sandy bottom just inches away.

