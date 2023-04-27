It’s not just for kids. Disney World can be a great adults-only destination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort is thrumming with the hurried foot traffic of vacationing families year round. From babies to teenagers, the resort’s largely child-focused attractions bring in Disney fans of all ages. But adults can have great vacations at Orlando’s most iconic destination too. Here’s a quick guide to some of Walt Disney World Resort’s greatest nightlife attractions for adults.
Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs is chock full of bars, restaurants, shops and lounges that are open late and perfect for a late night stroll. With 99 shops, 68 dining options and 21 attractions, it’s a must-stop destination once the sun goes down.
House of Blues is a staple watering hole within the area, which offers live entertainment and drinks until 11:30 p.m. on weekends. It’s open until 11 p.m. on weekdays.
For those interested in nightclubs, Disney’s BoardWalk is home to the Atlantic Dance Hall. The nightclub is a great place for dancers to strut their stuff. After the dancing is done, consider stopping by Jellyrolls — a dueling piano bar unlike any other.
From food to entertainment, the BoardWalk is a great stop on any adult vacationer’s nightlife tour.
“Experience the timeless charm of Disney’s BoardWalk, a quarter-mile promenade of exquisite dining, unique shops and exciting nightlife,” the BoardWalk’s website said. “Stroll along the water’s edge, play afternoon midway games and discover evening street performers. Evoking turn-of-the-century boardwalks in such coastal cities as Coney Island and Atlantic City, Disney’s BoardWalk is a short stroll to EPCOT and a breezy boat ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.”
Even adults want to try out the resort’s rides. For those people, Disney After Hours is the perfect way to spend the evening. The separately ticketed event promises late-night access to the some of the resort’s many theme parks after closing hours, ensuring an experience with smaller crowds and shorter waiting lines.
Located in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto is a tropical tiki bar with unique food and drinks options perfect for any looking to relax away the night.
“Venture in to this tranquil hideaway for an enchanting evening packed with fantastic fun and delightful surprises,” the bar’s website said. “Explore the whimsically themed lounge — festooned with ancient artifacts and exotic treasures — or set sail for the open-air Tiki Terrace for a relaxing sip or nibble under the starry sky.”
