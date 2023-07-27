Kentucky home to one of the most-feared (and scenic) routes in U.S., driver poll shows

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway — a 75-mile long state highway that stretches throughout the eastern part of the state — is among the most-feared roads in the nation, according to a survey of 3,000 drivers.
The survey ranks Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway as the sixth most feared in the country, just behind Nevada’s U.S. Route 50, a desert highway known as the loneliest road in America.
Commissioned by Gunther Mitsubishi and conducted by QuestionPro, the survey asked regular road-trippers which routes in each state they fear breaking down on the most.
The top four most-feared roads listed were U.S. Route 285 in New Mexico, Death Valley Road (S.R. 190) in California, U.S. Route 90 in Texas, and Route 200 (Saddle Road) in Hawaii, according to the survey.
As for Kentucky’s top pick, Mountain Parkway, there’s been a massive project underway since 2015 to modernize the winding road and widen it from two to four lanes.
About 70% of the project is either complete or still under construction. Once it’s done, however, you’ll be able to drive from Pikeville to Paducah and back on what the project’s official website calls a “four-lane, high speed route across the length of the state.”
Here’s what to know about the project to expand and modernize Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway, including how the highway stacks up against others across the country.
How does the Mountain Parkway compare to other roads?
The survey ranks these roads as the 10 “Most Feared Routes” in the U.S. The first five generally pass through vast, desolate swaths of land with few services and possibly dangerous weather hazards, including lava flows or 120-degree heat.
What makes the Mountain Parkway Kentucky’s most-feared road?
Back in 1963, when the route opened as one of Kentucky’s first toll roads, the Mountain Parkway symbolized a major achievement for the state’s transportation system, according to a history of the highway on its project website.
Beginning in Winchester and passing through parts of Clark, Powell, Wolfe, Morgan and Magoffin counties before ending west of Salyersville, the road bridged rural Eastern Kentucky and the more commercial, central part of the state.
The route also opened up tourism destinations in Eastern Kentucky to more visitors, offering easier access to Natural Bridge and Jenny Wiley state resort parks.
At the parkway’s dedication ceremony in November 1963, then-Gov. Bert Combs, who championed the route’s creation, named its completion his proudest accomplishment. He called the Mountain Parkway the fulfillment of “an age-old dream of Kentucky’s mountain people,” according to the project’s history.
Sixty years later, Mountain Parkway is showing its age.
While it begins as a four-lane highway stretching for 46 miles starting from Interstate 64 at Winchester, the parkway narrows to three or two lanes as it runs farther east to Salyersville.
Improving the route’s safety is a top priority, according to a project description on its website. Work will focus on modernizing roads and designing interchanges to be safer, with longer on and off ramps so drivers have more time to merge. Other changes involve “eliminating dangerous curves around the mountain” and separating opposing lanes of traffic, the website’s homepage reads.
Along with improving safety, widening lanes from two to four along the parkway will boost the route’s ability to accommodate traffic, the website says. That means better access to jobs, health care and education for a region that’s largely been left behind by coal companies.
What’s the status of improvements to Mountain Parkway?
The project officially got its start in 2015 with construction on the Magoffin County central segment. Most is either completed or still under construction, with the Wolfe County segment expected to be completed by 2027, the project’s website says.
Progress on the rest will largely depend on available state and federal funding. So far, the Mountain Parkway expansion has been the recipient of two major federal grants, including a $24 million grant in 2014 and more recently a 2020 Rebuilding America grant for $55 million.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.