LOS ANGELES — How do hikers balance the tricky — and sometimes dueling — objectives of ambition and contentment? Most days, I’m simply content to be plodding along on my local San Gabriel Valley trails, grateful to have the time and luxury to hike. I’m not looking to hike Baldy this year; instead, I’m trying to listen to my body and brain — and I know they’re not ready.

But other times, there’s an itching feeling that I’m not doing enough, or that I’ll never be a “real hiker” — and that feeling of inferiority can hit hard. When you’re raised by hard-driving, achievement-based parents in a society that often values ticking checklists over deep engagement, you tend to have a sneaking suspicion that no peak will ever merit perfection; no accomplishment will ever offer the sweet reward of contentment. As an outgoing extrovert and people pleaser, I find listening to myself a challenge. I want to stick with everyone on group hikes instead of paying attention to what my aching body or frustrated mind want.

