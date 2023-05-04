New thrills coming to Disney World

An array of colors flashes through the massive canopy at the new Tron Lightcycle/Run roller coaster during a preview for invited guests at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on March 14. The semi-enclosed coaster, based on the Tron movie franchise, is Disney’s fastest with speeds of nearly 60 mph. The ride officially opened on April 4. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Unlike other Florida theme parks, many pandemic-era procedures are still in place at Walt Disney World. You are advised to do some research before you go, because the “happiest place on Earth” isn’t the easiest place to visit.

Gone are the days when you could wake up one morning and decide on a whim that you wanted to spend the day at Walt Disney World. There are rules and reservations and apps to master.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.