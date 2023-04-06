Places your family will fall for

Make a scenic waterfall the centerpiece of your next getaway. Here are five to consider.
Death Valley National Park, Calif.
It’s a land of startling contrasts. In this expansive, hot, dry and diverse landscape, rare rainstorms manifest fields of wildflowers, and spring-fed creek waters harbor rare and tiny pupfish, creatures that have survived beyond the era when water covered Death Valley. Nearby, within a narrow gorge, a spring-fed waterfall flows year-round. Darwin Falls, named for an Army physician Erasmus Darwin French, who came to the west in 1846 during the Mexican American war and prospected for silver in the area, can be reached via a 2-mile round-trip trail that launches near the tiny town of Panamint Springs in the western part of Death Valley.
For more: www.nps.gov/places/darwin-falls.htm
Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, Tenn.
In 1928, these extraordinary falls were accidentally discovered by Leo Lambert deep within Lookout Mountain. He named the cave and the 145-foot falls after his wife, Ruby, and opened the historic landmark to the public the following year. Today, visitors can take a guided tour of the underground marvel — considered the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States — and enjoy other activities nearby, including a zip line and ropes course.
For more: www.rubyfalls.com
Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls, Idaho
Located on the Snake River, this water wonder stands 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide and is considered one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States. Often referred to as the Niagara of the West, the Twin Falls have attracted visitors since the mid-19th century when travelers along the Oregon Trail would detour from the trail to visit the falls. Visit early in the season as water is diverted for agriculture uses as the season progresses.
For more: www.tfid.org/309/Shoshone-Falls
Havasu Falls, Ariz.
Located in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, Havasu Falls is a series of turquoise-colored falls that drop into a series of mesmerizing pools. The hike to the falls is challenging but the scenery is absolutely breathtaking. This destination is a good match for families who love adventure, a good challenge and the great outdoors. Reservations are essential so research the possibilities.
Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Don a complimentary poncho and enjoy a ride aboard the iconic tour boat, the Maid of the Mist, to feel the power of the historic falls. Formed some 12,000 years ago, Niagara Falls, straddling the U.S. border with Canada, has long been a magnet for explorers and adventurers, as well as honeymooning travelers. By day, explore the area from multiple angles, via lush nature trails, a water-skimming jet boat or high-flying helicopter.
Inside the Niagara Falls State Park, visit the observation tower for a panoramic view of the three main falls — American, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe falls. Each night, the park offers an “inspired by nature” illumination of the falls, along with seasonal fireworks.
For more: www.NiagaraFallsUSA.com
