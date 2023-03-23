LAS VEGAS — Visitors to Las Vegas are getting younger and more diverse, according to a study released Tuesday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Its annual Las Vegas Visitor Profile Study showed the average age among the 39 million Las Vegas visitors in 2022 was 40.7 years old, down from 43.2 in 2021. It’s even lower compared to 1992 when the average age was 47.2.
The 46-page report, developed by the LVCVA’s Research Center, also found the typical visitor was more ethnically diverse, with higher rates of Asian and Asian American and Hispanic-Latino visitors.
The statistics highlight a trend that visitors are skewing younger and more diverse over the last 30 years.
Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA Research Center, offered highlights of the study, which has been conducted annually for nearly 50 years.
“This is my chance to show off a very geeky report that I really wallow in,” Bagger told LVCVA board members. “There’s a lot of information, but it’s the exciting tool that we use to understand our visitors.”
The study helps the LVCVA build more effective marketing strategies as it aims to bring more visitors to the destination.
In the past, LVCVA used intercept surveys of travelers to Las Vegas. For the 2022 report, about a third of the surveys were conducted online, reaching a broader cross section of visitors. In total, 6,267 interviews were conducted over the course of 2022.
Las Vegas — which has been named the top trade show destination in North America for 26 straight years by the Trade Show News Network — won high marks from those who attended a convention or corporate meeting in 2022.
The survey said 63% of respondents said they were more interested in attending the event because it was in Las Vegas, up from 41% in 2021 and 44% in 2019.
The report also said most business travelers stayed longer. Among those surveyed, 58% extended their stay by an average of 1.7 days to enjoy leisure time in Las Vegas. In 2021, 445% of business visitors extended their stay, and did so by an average of 1.2 nights.
