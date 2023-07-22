The summer travel season got a rocky start in late June when thunderstorms, coupled with airport staff shortages across the US, caused as many as 7,700 flight delays and 2,200 cancellations in a single day.

But a lightning strike isn’t the most likely way travel plans get snarled. Passengers are learning the hard way this summer that high temperatures can be as disruptive to on-time departures as visibly inclement weather.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.