Sunflower season blooms at Central N.Y. farm

ROME — When Wagner Farms announced in December it would be closing after nearly 25 years, patrons responded with a plea:
Don't shutter the sunflower fields.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 7:11 pm
ROME — When Wagner Farms announced in December it would be closing after nearly 25 years, patrons responded with a plea:
Don’t shutter the sunflower fields.
After a few months of persistent requests, Wagner Farms decided to try making the popular Rome sunflower fields happen “one more time”. Ron Wagner, the owner, announced on April 17 on Facebook that his family would be selling $10 presale, all-access passes to the sunflower fields. By April 29, he said the farm had already sold nearly 450 passes.
“Because you asked and demanded they return this summer,” Wagner wrote, “we were able to make this happen only because of you.”
Now, the gilded fields at 5841 Old Oneida Road are officially in bloom.
Wagner Farms’ sunflower fields made their 2023 debut on Saturday. The 3-acre sunflower fields are open from 10 a.m. to dark daily from now until the sunflowers fade.
“Thank you to those who visited the farm today,” Wagner wrote Sunday. “You are the reason why we survive and take pride in doing what we do.”
Admission costs $10; kids 2 and under get in for free. Check the farm’s Facebook page for updates.
Sunflower season shines: Here are 5 Upstate NY farms perfect for strolls, selfies.
