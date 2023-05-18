Why you should bring 2 phones on vacation

Instead of discarding your old phones, keep them for extras while you travel. Then you’re covered for accidental loss, theft, or breakage of your main phone. Dreamstime/TNS

One time in Paris, I lost my phone and I had to spend $2,000 for a new iPhone. I’ve also had a phone stolen on the beach in Rio — a whole team of kids that came and stole my phone right out of my hand — and one that submerged into the Aegean. And one was flung off the back of a horse on the beach in Careyes. We had to turn the horse around and tried to go find it but, nope, couldn’t find it. So now I never discard my old iPhones.

You can also buy a reconditioned one online. They come in handy, because whenever I’m packing for a trip, I always throw one in my bag. I bring a spare one and an extra SIM wherever I go. The cards cost about $10. You can call your carrier and tell them to switch your number to that SIM and use it in the old iPhone.

